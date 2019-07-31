Editor’s note: The following contains graphic sexual content. Reader discretion is advised.
A man caught with 65,000 images of child pornography on his computer should spend two years in jail, a Crown counsellor told a Penticton judge Wednesday.
Gordon Smith, 49, admitted to one count of child pornography in connection with the cache, which was discovered at his home.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs also suggested a period three years’ probation be tacked onto Smith’s sentence, while defence counsel James Pennington argued for a jail term in the range of six to nine months.
Court heard Smith appeared on the RCMP’s radar in November 2017 after uploading an image of a child’s genitals branded with “LS Magazine,” a notorious Ukrainian child pornography magazine distributed between 2001 and 2004. Following a lengthy investigation, police executed a search warrant in May 2018.
Police recovered a hard drive containing 65,000 photos and 1,665 videos of child pornography. Several of the videos were violent in nature, including girls as young as five being raped by adult men, said Lerchs.
Other videos showed Smith pleasuring himself with printed photos of children in sexual situations. Some of the girls in the photos were only 11 or 12 years old.
Defence counsel James Pennington said Smith had been battling depression, is divorced and used child pornography as a type of “suicide by police.”
“The voyeur is not dealing with the live body in front of him or her,” argued Pennington. “It’s a picture. It’s a film. And in that respect it puts several layers … between the person who’s viewing this and the kids who’ve been subjected or forced to take part in this.”
Pennington compared the situation to a soldier finding it “a lot harder to shoot the guy four feet away from you, staring at you, than it is to order an… airstrike on some target that could be thousands of miles away.”
“His arrest was a reality check,” Pennington continued, explaining Smith has attended counselling in the past and is open to receiving more help.
Judge Greg Koturbash reserved his decision to a date yet to be determined. Smith will remain free on bail until then.
