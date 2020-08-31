Better late than never.
A special pickup of bulky waste items that was planned for April, but cancelled due to COVID-19, has now been rescheduled for October.
The service will be available to all property owners with curbside collection in Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos, plus eight rural areas within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Items eligible for pickup include furniture, mattresses and large appliances. Each property can put out a maximum of two items, each of which must weigh no more than 90 kilograms.
Other items like electronics, lawnmowers, demolition materials and plumbing fixtures will not be accepted.
The program will begin Friday, Oct. 2, in Keremeos and Areas B and G.
From Oct. 5-9, it will run in Penticton following the usual garbage pickup schedule.
Oliver and Area C will get service on Monday, Oct. 12. Osoyoos and Area A will receive a visit Tuesday, Oct. 13. Okanagan Falls and Kaleden will be cleaned up Wednesday, Oct. 14. And the program will conclude Thursday, Oct. 15, with service in Areas E and F, plus Upper Carmi.
For more information, call 250-490-4129.