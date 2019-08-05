The provincial Ministry of Forests is proposing to use livestock in a pilot project to try to prevent wildfires from turning into firestorms.
The “targeted grazing pilot project” will take place in Southeast Kelowna on former South East Kelowna Irrigation District property and two adjacent Crown lots above the Gallagher’s Canyon community.
According to Rob Dinwoodie, the ministry’s range officer, this project will target the fine ground fuel that will remain following tree harvesting scheduled to take place during the winter of 2020.
If this project goes ahead and is successful, targeted grazing would be used in other interface areas to assist with other fire mitigation efforts.
The entire project will be carefully monitored by government personnel.
“The South East Kelowna wildfire fuel mitigation project funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) has been designed to provide wildfire risk reduction to the adjacent community.
“The summers of 2017 and 2018 were unprecedented with respect to wildfire in the province of B.C. as well as the Okanagan-Shuswap district. Many initiatives have been implemented to reduce the wildfire risk within interface areas of communities,” said Dinwoodie.
Wildfires commonly spread from fine fuels on the ground to so-called ladder fuels (branches and underbrush) to the crowns of mature trees resulting in fires that are difficult to contain, he explained.
“Prescribed burning has been used to reduce fine fuels, but … does not provide a consistent method of fine-fuel reduction. Prescribed burning can also be expensive with need for consistent long-term funding.”
Targeted grazing offers fuel reduction at a minimal cost, he said.
“The SE Kelowna project is a combination of reducing the number of trees and brush, resulting in reduced ladder and crown fuels, as well as implementing targeted grazing to reduce the fine fuels. “Fence construction to contain livestock with necessary access points for recreational use will be an important aspect of this project.”
Friends of South Slopes have been working with ministry staff and the City of Kelowna.
“There will be many opportunities to engage for information during this process to address concerns or have questions answered.” said Dinwoodie.
“This has been on FOSS’s radar for a couple of months and we have been doing all we can to garner more information and details,” said the KLO Creek-Myra recreation area committee of Friends of South Slopes in a letter to members.
FOSS is continuing to pursue the rezoning of the former SEKID property as park. FOSS envisions this as an extension of KLO Creek Regional Park, says the committee.
“The utility property and Crown lots are seen as crucial to the overall connectivity of the vast trail system on the South Slopes of Kelowna — the missing link between the Mission Creek Greenway and Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park — and beyond.”
With $1.6 million in funding by the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia, ministry staff are thinning out dense stands of pine and Douglas fir trees, and removing accumulated dead wood that currently pose a significant fire hazard on about 1,000 hectares in South East Kelowna.
