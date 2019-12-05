Get ready to be transported back to Biblical times as a Penticton church brings revives its annual Walk to Bethlehem this weekend.
After a four-year hiatus, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church will be bringing back the weekend event, transforming the church into a living version of the ancient Bethlehem village.
“I thought, here we have this stone church that looks like it’s plucked out of the English countryside, what fun thing can we do at Christmas time?” said Rev. Colin Cross, who has organized the event since its inception over 10 years ago.
The walk begins under tarps which line the outer walls of the church, where artisans work on candle making, basket weaving and other crafts.
“It’s kind of like the suspension of disbelief when you go out and see a film, it seems like an entirely different place,” said Cross.
Cross said the event boasts live animals, an ancient food fair and music.
The walk continues inside the church, where people are invited to enjoy a short play and a hot drink afterwards in the live-music Shining Star Café.
“I just determined we would use every square inch that we had at the church,” Cross said.
Inspired by a memory from his youth, Cross said new this year will be small scrolls for children to collect throughout the walk. When placed together, the scrolls tell a Christmas story.
Cross said an improv play will also take place on the steps of the church, with the storyteller inviting the crowd up to play a role in the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
“It’s really a lot of work, but it means so much,” said Cross. “I have … seen people with kind of tears in their eyes. “It’s love, it’s community and compassion. I’ve caught people just very, very moved.”
The Walk to Bethlehem, an entirely free event, takes place Saturday from 4-8 p.m., and Sunday from 2-5 p.m..
