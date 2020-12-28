Former B.C. politician Rich Coleman is under fire after a Twitter joke about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine fell flat.
In a since deleted Twitter post initially shared on Saturday, Coleman asked: “How will we know if the vaccines are working? Will the survival rate go from 99.5% up to 99.7%?”
The baffling tweet was deleted shortly after but not being screen-grabbed by the masses. Coleman then tweeted an apology.
“So I tweeted something earlier and on reflection thought it wasn’t that funny. My bad. Sorry folks.”
One Twitter user said the tweet “wasn’t funny before reflection,” while another said “‘my bad’ isn’t quite cutting the cake here.”
Another user added, “What is it with politicians (of *any* political stripe) and saying ‘I am sorry.’ ‘My bad’ sounds like you bumped into someone accidentally.”
Much of the criticism pointed out Coleman’s tweet appeared to make light of the pandemic death toll. As of Dec. 24, 808 people have died in B.C. due to COVID-19.
Others noted that his tweet might fan the flames of dangerous skepticism among anti-vaxxers.
Current MLA Nathan Cullen also responded to Coleman’s deleted tweet, encouraging him to think twice about the message being sent out.
“I would hope some quick reflection would produce a little more compassion and intelligence regarding the desperate need for a vaccine in our communities. Reconsider your message,” said Cullen.
Coleman seemed not to care for the criticism from Cullen, responding: “I did. Little rich coming from you though.”
When pressed by broadcaster Jody Vance, Coleman clarified that he “completely” supports vaccination.
“It was a dumb moment. I realized putting it up was a mistake. Realized it wasn’t funny. Yep I made a mistake. Took it down because it sent the wrong message. I apologize,” he said in response to Vance.
Coleman also noted that he has “stood up to anti vaccine groups for years,” having supported the polio vaccine for decades. He said the COVID-19 vaccine “can’t come quick enough.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been approved for use in Canada and are in the process of being distributed, have been proven to be 95 per cent effect following two doses about three weeks apart.
As of the latest figures shared on Dec. 24, there are 8,865 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
Of those, 341 were in hospital, 78 of which are in intensive care. To date, 808 British Columbians have died form the virus, and still 9,732 are under public health monitoring following exposure to a positive case.
So far, 37,784 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit B.C.