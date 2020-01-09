Everyone loves a parade, so the Penticton Peach Festival is hosting a free workshop with organizers from one of the top U.S. parades to help local groups take their floats to the next level.
Peach Festival is welcoming the Northwest Festivals Hosting Group in Penticton from Jan. 17 to 19 with festival leaders attending a conference and annual general meeting.
One of the workshop sessions invites people to learn how to build their own parade floats.
“We have opened this particular workshop to the public. It is presented by Gary and Carla Stenberg, who are involved with the Portland Rose Festival and Seattle Seafair, and will show you how to build and decorate a small float using a golf cart,” said Daphne Adey, director and chair of hosting for the Penticton Peach Festival.
“This is a great opportunity for non-profits, associations and local businesses to learn how to build these amazing little floats as resources and information will be shared on design, construction and decorating,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.
“The Stenbergs bring a wealth of experience that has helped their floats win top awards in parades throughout the Northwest. We would love to see locals take what they have learned and enter a float into our festival.”
Carla Stenberg brings 40 years of experience in volunteer and paid event planning combined with her business and creative skills as an artist to bring depth to parade management.
Gary Stenberg owns Rose City Float Designs, specializing in mini-float designs and floats up to 15 metres long. He has worked with the noted float-design company Phoenix Decorating for the Tournament of Roses Parade in California.
The session is open to any businesses or service clubs and is being offered free of charge. It will be held on Jan. 18 at 2:15 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Organizers ask that anyone planning on attending registers in advance by email to peach-festival@hotmail.com.
Peach Festival takes place from Aug. 5 to 9 and the Peters Bros. Construction Grand Parade takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8. It is one of the largest in B.C.’s Interior with floats from across B.C. and Washington State, marching bands, dancers, musicians, clubs and associations participating.
To find out more about the Penticton Peach Festival or to enter into the Peters Bros. Grand Parade, visit www.peachfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.