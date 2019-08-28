The Naramata Community Choir begins its 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and welcomes potential new members to attend the first session.
The choir will meet at the Naramata community church hall at 3740 3rd Street in Naramata, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Being able to read music is beneficial, but not required.
Rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m., alternating venues between Naramata and Penticton.
"We invite all interested people to come out and see what we're all about and with absolutely no obligation" choir spokesman Dave Ramey said. "We're looking forward to another great season of singing and performing a wide variety of musical genres."
Founded in 1962 by Carol McGibney in Naramata, Justin Glibbery returns for his 11th season as the choir's musical director.
For additional information visit: naramatachoir.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.