The glass door at the rear of an apartment building on Martin Street in downtown Penticton in still in pieces this afternoon following an apparent early-morning shooting.
Police say officers were called to a report of a gunshot at the Fairlane Apartments at 669 Martin St. around 2 a.m.
“Officers arrived and found the rear door to the apartment complex shattered. Evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Police found no evidence of anyone being injured in this occurrence.”
The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
The 31-unit apartment complex is currently listed for sale for $5 million.