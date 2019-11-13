Emergency fire crews with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for service.
Tuesday
3:06 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, medical assist
10:26 a.m., Princeton Summerland Road, medical assist
11:30 a.m., Westminster Ave., Penticton, medical assist
12:49 p.m., Westminster Ave., Penticton, medical assist
1:36 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, Penticton, medical assist
4:14 p.m., Highway 97 at Burnaby Ave., Penticton, smoke
6:35 p.m., Veterans Ave., Keremeos, alarm
8:44 p.m., Camri Ave., Penticton, smoke
10:15 p.m., Winnipeg Street, Penticton medical assist
