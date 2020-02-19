The first Seedy Saturday event of the season is set for this weekend at the Keremeos Grist Mill and Gardens – right where it all began.
Thirty-one years ago, the mill’s then-head gardener, Sharon Rempel, hosted the first seed exchange to help find heritage seeds to plant at the attraction.
Since then, the idea has taken off with events held right across Canada each spring.
This weekend’s gathering will include several local groups like the Okanagan Seed Savers, the Keremeos Garden Club and the Zero Waste Similkameen campaign with information and education materials.
The event goes this Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cawston Community Hall, 2119 Main St.
Admission is by donation with partial proceeds going to support the work of Seeds of Diversity and its Canadian Seed Library, a collection of over 2,300 regionally adapted and rare seed varieties, some of which have a very close connection to the grist mill.
There will also be coffee, tea, baked goods and lunch available.
If you have seeds you'd like to sell or swap and need a table, email info@oldgristmill.ca or call 250-499-9021.
