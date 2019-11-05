The show group from the Okanagan Dance Studio travels to Disneyland this week to perform on the Disney stage, where the dancers will also take part in workshops and other events in Los Angeles. The group is taught by Traci Bourne, Shannon Cote and M’haire O’Shea.
