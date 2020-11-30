Dan Ashton, who was re-elected Penticton's MLA in October, has been named the official opposition's critic for municipal affairs.
Critic positions were announced Monday by BC Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond.
“As the Official Opposition, we have a responsibility to make sure this government deals with the critical issues facing British Columbians. Our caucus represents people from all across the province and we will ensure that their voices are heard in Victoria,” Bond said in a statement.
“It is essential that the government’s approach to COVID-19, from a health and economic perspective, is transparent and effective so that all British Columbians can have confidence in the future of our province.”
The following is a complete list of critic positions.
--
MLA Critic Portfolios:
Advanced Education, Skills Training & Sport – Coralee Oakes
Agriculture & Food – Ian Paton
Attorney General – Mike de Jong
Citizens’ Services – Bruce Banman
Children, Family Development & Childcare – Karin Kirkpatrick
Columbia Basin Initiatives – Doug Clovechok
Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation – Tom Shypitka
Education – Jackie Tegart
Environment & Climate Change Strategy – Ellis Ross
Finance – Mike Bernier
Fisheries, Aquaculture & BC Ferries – Jordan Sturdy
Forests, Lands, & Natural Resources – John Rustad
Gender Equity, Accessibility & Inclusion – Stephanie Cadieux
Health – Renee Merrifield
Housing – Ben Stewart
Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation – Peter Milobar
Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation – Todd Stone
Labour – Greg Kyllo
Mental Health & Addictions – Trevor Halford
Municipal Affairs – Dan Ashton
Public Safety & Solicitor General – Mike Morris
Rural Development – Lorne Doerksen
Seniors Services & Long Term Care – Shirley Bond
Social Development & Poverty Reduction – Dan Davies
Tourism, Arts & Culture, & Anti-Racism Initiatives – Teresa Wat
Transportation, Infrastructure & TransLink – Michael Lee
Caucus Officers:
Interim Leader – Shirley Bond
House Leader – Peter Milobar
Caucus Chair – Stephanie Cadieux
Caucus Whip – Doug Clovechok
Deputy Caucus Whip – Greg Kyllo
Assistant Deputy Speaker – Norm Letnick