Dan Ashton

Dan Ashton is pictured in a 2019 Herald file photo.

 Herald file photo

Dan Ashton, who was re-elected Penticton's MLA in October, has been named the official opposition's critic for municipal affairs.

Critic positions were announced Monday by BC Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond.

“As the Official Opposition, we have a responsibility to make sure this government deals with the critical issues facing British Columbians. Our caucus represents people from all across the province and we will ensure that their voices are heard in Victoria,” Bond said in a statement.

“It is essential that the government’s approach to COVID-19, from a health and economic perspective, is transparent and effective so that all British Columbians can have confidence in the future of our province.”

The following is a complete list of critic positions.

MLA Critic Portfolios:

Advanced Education, Skills Training & Sport – Coralee Oakes

Agriculture & Food – Ian Paton

Attorney General – Mike de Jong

Citizens’ Services – Bruce Banman

Children, Family Development & Childcare – Karin Kirkpatrick

Columbia Basin Initiatives – Doug Clovechok

Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation – Tom Shypitka

Education – Jackie Tegart

Environment & Climate Change Strategy – Ellis Ross

Finance – Mike Bernier

Fisheries, Aquaculture & BC Ferries – Jordan Sturdy

Forests, Lands, & Natural Resources – John Rustad

Gender Equity, Accessibility & Inclusion – Stephanie Cadieux

Health – Renee Merrifield

Housing – Ben Stewart

Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation – Peter Milobar

Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation – Todd Stone

Labour – Greg Kyllo

Mental Health & Addictions – Trevor Halford

Municipal Affairs – Dan Ashton

Public Safety & Solicitor General – Mike Morris

Rural Development – Lorne Doerksen

Seniors Services & Long Term Care – Shirley Bond

Social Development & Poverty Reduction – Dan Davies

Tourism, Arts & Culture, & Anti-Racism Initiatives – Teresa Wat

Transportation, Infrastructure & TransLink – Michael Lee

Caucus Officers: 

Interim Leader – Shirley Bond 

House Leader – Peter Milobar 

Caucus Chair – Stephanie Cadieux 

Caucus Whip – Doug Clovechok 

Deputy Caucus Whip – Greg Kyllo 

Assistant Deputy Speaker – Norm Letnick