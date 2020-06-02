The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
10:53 a.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:13 p.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:54 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:57 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Public service.
7:01 p.m. Bridge Street, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:20 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Needle pickup.
8:43 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
Tuesday
2:39 a.m. Sawgrass Drive, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
6:32 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.