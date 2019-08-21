Building an indoor facility to compost sludge from the Penticton sewage treatment plant could cost upwards of $11 million, council heard Tuesday.
So-called biosolids – more than one million kilograms annually – are currently trucked to the Campbell Mountain Landfill, where they’re mixed with wood waste and other organic material to produce finished compost for use in gardens.
However, the composting operation, which has been running for 20 years, no longer meets provincial requirements, such as those that call for an impermeable base and leachate control.
“It’s an old facility, it’s beginning to show its age,” said David Lycon, an engineer for AECOM, which was hired by the city to assess 23 different possible solutions and come up with a short list.
He presented two options to council, both of which are based on a purpose-built indoor composting facility.
“You have the ability to control order, nuisance and dust,” said Lycon, explaining the benefits of such a warehouse-like structure.
And the finished product, he added, would be Class A compost with unlimited uses.
The first option would see biosolids hauled to the indoor facility – for which there is room at the Campbell Mountain Landfill – and composted much as they are now. The estimated cost is $8.2 million.
The second option would see the biosolids exposed to anaerobic bacteria before composting, which would produce methane gas that could in turn be used to produce power. The estimated cost is $11.1 million.
Public works manager Len Robson said he’s in conversation with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has been trying for years to build its own composting facility for food and yard waste.
“It’s too early to tell what’s going on with that, but we are working on it,” said Robson.
The issue will be back in front of council during 2020 budget deliberations, when Robson will be seeking funding for the compost facility design work.
The amount of biosolids produced by the city is staggering and only expected to climb.
In 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, the sewage treatment plant produced 1.26 million kilograms of biosolids. That figure is estimated to grow to 1.35 million kilograms by 2038.
