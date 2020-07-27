HOUSEKEEPING WANTED: $18/hour flexible hours, free staff cafeteria available, great working environment, apply in person at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
A classified advertisement of this nature is nothing new in the summer months, but for Lakeside general manager David Prystay, this year has been the most challenging for finding housekeeping staff.
With the hotel now back to its normal occupancy, it’s now at the point where all staff members — including managers — are chipping in with housekeeping duties.
“Since the government extended the CERB funding, a lot of people would rather be collecting their $2,000 per month and going to the beach and enjoying the summer than working,” Prystay said in an interview.
“Some people say they’re afraid of the COVID-19 virus and that might be the case for some. But, we put the safety of our guests and employees at No. 1 and B.C., thanks to the incredible Dr. Bonnie Henry, is one of the safest places in the world.”
Additionally, he said anyone bringing a resume to the hotel will be interviewed on the spot.
As an incentive, the resort is offering a $200 recruitment bonus to anyone who brings in a potential employee who lasts a minimum of three months on the job.