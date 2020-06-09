Two consulting firms have been hired to help bring the Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre to life.
Council heard Monday work will begin immediately on phase one of the project with a public engagement process and community needs assessment.
Recreation manager Lori Mullen said results are expected early next year and will give a “clear understanding of the community’s expectation and needs” for the facility, the size, location and cost of which has not yet been determined.
The project is a partnership between the District of Summerland, School District 67, Interior Health and South Okanagan Division Services, each of which has specific interests that could benefit from a collaborative approach: the district is looking to replace its aging pool and gym; SD 67 is considering a replacement for the Summerland Second School gym; and the two health organizations are targeting new space for offices and clinics.
Coun. Richard Barkwill urged staff to get cracking on public engagement as soon as possible.
“I’ve already been getting opposition to it from people who I don’t think really know what it’s about, so there has to be almost an education part from the start… before people dig their heels in and say no, because they’re thinking it’s something it might not necessarily be,” said Barkwill.
“We can’t assume everyone’s going to see it and like the idea. They have to be informed as well as consulted.”
Mullin acknowledged the facility “hasn’t been a high-profile topic” in community yet, but confirmed public engagement will be a priority.
That work, plus the needs assessment, will be conducted by Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects and LEES+Associates. The district has budgeted $80,000 for the work and is covering all costs associated with phase one.
The project arises from a non-binding memorandum of understanding between the parties that was ratified in May. The MOU also established a joint steering committee that is set to meet regularly through November 2022.