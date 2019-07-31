Four witnesses are expected to be called during a trial by judge for a Penticton man accused of assaulting four different people – one who later spent weeks in a medically induced coma – at Okanagan Lake in May.
Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of common assault in relation to the incident on May 3.
He is expected to enter pleas on Aug. 14 and a trial date has not been set.
Kruger-Allen was released from custody on a $5,000 cash deposit on June 24 and is under strict conditions.
Conditions include no contact with his alleged victims, a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., abstinence from alcohol and non-prescription drugs, and counselling for drug and alcohol abuse.
Police allege the victim, Brad Eliason, attempted to intervene in a dispute between Kruger-Allen and some other people at the beach, when Kruger-Allen punched Eliason, who fell back and hit his head on concrete.
Eliason was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery and remained in a medically-induced coma for several weeks. Part of his skull was removed due to swelling of his brain.
Kruger-Allen is now under house arrest for a separate assault in August 2017 outside of The Mule Nightclub.
