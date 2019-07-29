Three serious mountain biking accidents this month in the Okanagan have prompted a search and rescue prevention program to ramp up its outreach education.
“We’ll be at the trailhead of Three Blind Mice in Penticton (today and Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with representatives from Penticton Search & Rescue talking with mountain bikers and all trail users about safety,” said AdventureSmart outreach educator Scott Yan.
“We’ll also be promoting our three Ts of trip planning, trip training and take essentials.”
AdventureSmart has a free app any outdoor enthusiast can download and update with trip details and notification to an emergency contact if the hiker, biker or camper is overdue.
Trip training encompasses being fit and able to handle the activity you’re about to embark on. Too many accidents happen when a beginner hiker or biker gets overwhelmed on a difficult trail.
Experienced riders and hikers can have an accident or get stranded after dark.
Take essentials means exactly that. Take the gear and equipment you need for the sport and duration, including water, snacks, sunscreen, a flat tire repair kit and maybe even an emergency blanket that can double as an emergency shelter.
“Those emergency blankets are the ones that look like aluminum sheets,” said Yan.
“They’re light and can be folded up in a pack no problem, and they’re excellent at protecting you from cold and wet.”
The AdventureSmart team will be handing out such emergency blankets, along with safety whistles, snacks and calling cards with emergency phone numbers on them, at the Three Blind Mice trailhead.
The trailhead is at the corner of Poplar Grove and Naramata roads, and it’s the starting point for an 80-trail network covering ponderosa pine forest, rock bluff and outcroppings and grasslands.
The trail network has been the scene of three critical mountain biking accidents this month.
On July 2, Penticton Search & Rescue was called to evacuate an injured mountain biker in the Campbell Mountain area.
Search and rescue crews were back in the area on July 7 when a 25-year-old male mountain biker with dire right-leg injuries had to be extracted by helicopter with thunderstorms threatening.
On Tuesday night at 8 p.m., a 911 call alerted police, Central Okanagan Search & Rescue, Kelowna Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance to a female mountain biker seriously injured on the Vapour portion of the Crawford trails in Southeast Kelowna.
By the time crews found her, it was 10:30 p.m. and dark, and she was transported out of the bush by utility vehicle to a waiting ambulance.
AdventureSmart is funded by search and rescue organizations across the province.
