Shhhh! The Penticton Public Library is open again.
Following a five-month closure as a result of COVID-19, the facility welcomed back patrons for the first time Tuesday with limited hours.
“We’re thrilled,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell. “We’re so happy to have people coming back in.”
The limited hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
To help maintain social distancing, no more than 30 patrons are allowed inside at any time, and tape has been applied to the floor to guide people through the stacks in one direction only. Some seating, computers and one of the circulation desks have been removed.
“We are sort of encouraging people to get through fairly quickly, so we don’t end up with people waiting in the lobby,” added Buzzell.
After it closed to the public March 17, the library beefed up its online programming by expanding its digital collections and even offering story time via Facebook. It also began a take-out service, which allows people to order their books online and pick them up at a designated time. That service will continue Wednesday and Thursday mornings due to popular demand.
Prior to the pandemic, the library was open 55 hours a week and welcomed about 600 people a day. That’s now down to 20 hours a week and an expectation of 200 people a day.
Buzzell said she hopes to increase the operating hours in September, but cautioned nothing is certain in the COVID-19 era.