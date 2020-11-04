A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kelowna long-term care facility.
Two employees at Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the disease. There are no cases currently among the residents, and additional infection control measures have been implemented.
The two employees were exposed to COVID-19 outside the care home.
All visits to Village at Mill Creek have been temporarily suspended.
Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of this outbreak is being contacted directly by Interior Health. They will be asked to self-isolate or monitor their conditions as required.
The facility, at 1450 Sutherland Ave., has 96 publicly-funded long-term care beds.
Fifteen additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH overnight, bringing the total in the region since the start of the pandemic to 803. Of those, 102 cases are active and on isolation. No one is in hospital.
Also, IH declared a community outbreak at La Casa resort in West Kelowna. Seven people who attended a multi-household rental event between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive.
Meanwhile, more local governments are imposing mandatory-mask policies. Lake Country, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation now require masks at their locations. YMCA facilities now require masks, too, except when people are exercising. City of Kelowna and RDCO imposed mandatory masks earlier. A third case of COVID-19 has been reported at Kelowna’s largest school.
The potential exposure occurred last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Interior Health says. No information is provided for school-related cases on whether the infected person is a student or staff member.
“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a bulletin.
A school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19, Interior Health says.
“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school,” the IH website states.
The newest case is apparently unrelated to two cases at KSS that were reported earlier in October.