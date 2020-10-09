Mounties are crediting one of their own crisis negotiators with defusing a potentially deadly situation Friday in Summerland.
Police say officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to a commercial property on the 15000 block of Logie Road, where a 44-year-old man had been staying in a camper.
After being told to leave, the man “became very distraught, began causing a disturbance and threatened to harm himself with a knife,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
The area was subsequently cordoned off and, after officers’ efforts failed to calm the man, an RCMP crisis negotiation was called in.
“The specially trained negotiator spoke with the man at length,” said Bayda, after which the man surrendered and “was safely apprehended under the B.C. Mental Health Act.”