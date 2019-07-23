Items worth more than $250,000 have been stolen from a storage lot in Penticton.
Police are investigating the break and enter, which they believe occurred sometime between July 20 and 22.
Several unique and expensive items including lighting equipment used in the motion picture industry were stolen.
The owner of the property stolen is not from the area, but a neighbour noticed a gate had been left open and alerted them.
When the owner arrived to inspect the property, he noticed a large pickup truck which promptly sped away after the man turned on his headlights. He was able to note the licence plate, which he provided to police.
The truck was later found in Okanagan Falls, but no suspects or any of the stolen property were in the vehicle.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
