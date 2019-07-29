A live-action version of PAW Patrol will visit Penticton early next year.
PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, an action-packed, music-filled production, will play at the South Okanagan Events Centre this coming Jan. 28-29.
The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the live stage show.
Mayor Goodway is getting everything ship ready for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue.
Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.
The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!
Now in its fourth season, PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage.
The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission!
There will be one show each day at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 and go on pre-sale on July 30, and on general sale on Aug. 9. For more information on tickets, visit www.pawpatrollive.com/Canada.
