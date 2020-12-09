A planned 28-unit social housing development in downtown Penticton just narrowly received city council’s blessing Tuesday.
Elected officials voted 3-2 in favour of the regulatory amendments required for M’akola Housing Society to put up the five-storey building on an empty lot at 603 Main St. that was formerly home to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The amendments were required because building heights are capped at three storeys in the area.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield said it’s clear the existing rules aren’t doing much to spur activity in what’s a prime commercial area of the city, so it makes sense to consider something different – even if it means changing the rules.
“This is a site that’s been vacant for 12, 13 years now, and is a bit of a detriment to the area," said Bloomfield.
“It’s a developer that owns it and they’ve never been able to figure out how to make a development work there under the current zoning and the current regulations. So, if they can’t make it work (as a commercial property), I’m not sure who can.”
Opposing votes were registered by Couns. Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes, both of whom expressed concerns about amending the Official Community Plan, which received a full update in 2019.
“I don’t believe this is a good plan,” said Robinson. “I think it’s a wonderful development, but it’s in the wrong place.”
Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself from the vote because he owns property nearby, while Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent while recovering from a major stroke in July.
A public hearing on the project was staged Monday night.
Based in Victoria, the non-profit M’akola Housing Society provides homes to approximately 5,000 people, mainly of Indigenous descent, across B.C.
The new building in Penticton would be funded by BC Housing and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 70% of which would be rented at below-market rates.
However, the project only makes financial sense to MHS if it’s five storeys.
“This will allow for a unit mix that meets the requirements for funding, allows MHS to provide homes at affordable rates, maximize the number of three-bedroom family units and maintain an office use on the ground level of the building,” the society wrote in a letter to city staff.
MHS, which also prizes the Main Street location because of its proximity to services, said it will use sloped roof design, overhangs and setbacks to help the building blend into the neighbourhood, provide 15 parking stalls and pay $13,000 cash-in-lieu for 13 more stalls it has no room to create on the property.