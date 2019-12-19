If you’re hoping 2020 will be a year filled with fun and laughter, you’ve got it: Penticton will be hosting the first annual Ha Ha Ha Kidz Fest.
The festival slated for June 4-6, 2020 at Gyro Park comes after a call from the community for the return of the much-loved Okanagan International Children’s Festival which wrapped up in Penticton in 2014.
Gord Osland, a pioneer of children’s festivals across Canada and in the South Okanagan, rallied together an executive board for the newly formed Ha Ha Ha Kidz Fest non-profit society to answer that call.
“This is a terrific, fired-up board,” he said.
While not sitting on the board, Osland referred to himself as “Grandpa Gord who has the knowledge, but (is) too tired to do the work.”
With well over 30 years’ experience in the industry, having founded the Winnipeg Children’s Festival in 1982 and worked as its artistic director before bringing the festival to Penticton in 2002, Osland said he’s content with coaching the newly founded board.
“I’ve been dedicated to (this) for 30 years and it’s really paid off,” he said.
“That kind of shared experience with parents and children and teachers is just a magical thing,” he added. “You can’t get that when you’re watching shows on your TV or your phone. Kids need desperately these days the eyeball to eyeball connection with a performer.”
It’s a belief board chair Rachel Munro strongly shares as well, and inspired her to step up to help bring back a children’s festival.
“It’s really important to keep arts and culture alive, especially through young children,” she said.
The society, she added, is currently seeking assistance with funding. City council has allocated $3,000 cash to the event and $5,000 in-kind assistance, but in order to offer a premiere festival, Munro is hoping the community will step up and help.
“We’re a new society, so we have to start from the ground up,” she said.
While artists haven’t been booked yet, Munro said the theme of “Around the World in One Festival Day” will expose children to a variety of cultures.
“It’s a really hands-on experience, there’s no phones, there’s no computers, there’s no sit in front of a screen, it’s one-on-one interaction with professional artists,” said Munro.
