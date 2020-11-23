Mounties are trying to catch up with a woman who allegedly spat on a Penticton shop clerk Saturday after being asked to wear a mask.
The incident reported just before 2 p.m. at Skaha Lake Liquor Store.
“It is alleged a woman entered the store without a mask and, when asked to put one on, she damaged the employee’s cellular phone and spit at the employee,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“It’s extremely troubling an employee who was only following the provincial health orders was subject to an assault of this nature. Spitting at someone is a concern anytime, let alone in the midst of a pandemic.”
The woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 60 years old, with grey hair. She was wearing a pink-and-black coat.
Mounties have footage from the store’s surveillance cameras, and are asking her to come forward to speak to investigators.
Anyone with information can reach the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.