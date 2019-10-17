A body believed to be a missing Kaleden man was found Thursday, according to a press release from the RCMP.
RCMP have not named the individual found but it is believed to be Phillip Shuhmacher, 36, who was last seen on surveillance video around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the front of his parents’ home in Kaleden.
RCMP have given little information about the cause of death but said it is not considered suspicious.
B.C. Coroners Service is investigating and RCMP say no further information will be given at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.