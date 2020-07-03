Friday, July 3, 2020

The Herald's All-Good News edition, on sale at newsstands across the South Okanagan and Similkameen, $2 (GST included).

During COVID-19, on the first Friday of each month, The Herald's editorial department presents an All Good-News Edition in its print edition.

In our Friday, July 3, 2020 edition you can read features on:

- Bob Rietveld loves veterans, he wears it on his sleeve... and his car

- Southern Okanagan Secondary School scholarship and bursary winners

- Families still first for Dragonfly Pond Society

- Credit union deposits $150K into local charity

- Discovery House event is a huge success

- Penticton software company expands to Westbank

- Mary, 102 and Jim have a special bond

- Hospital foundation launches triathlon-themed challenge

- Stamp collecting column

- Guest column, "Police serve for all the right reasons," by RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar

- Community events calendar (yes! some things are going on)

- Dave Smith honoured by the Fraternal Order of Eagles