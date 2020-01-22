The city’s 2020 budget is now official.
Council gave the 2020-24 financial plan final approval at its meeting Tuesday, along with the 2.9% tax increase contained within.
Tax rates won’t be set until April, but the owner of an average $500,000 home is expected to pay about $73 more this year, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property would shell out another $870.
The 2020 budget forecasts total revenue of $141.5 million, about $59.5 million of which would come from taxes. General operating expenses are expected to ring in at $74.9 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.