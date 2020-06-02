A popular attraction that showcases Canada’s only pocket desert is reopening Saturday.
“The past few months have been really challenging times for everyone,” Jayme Friedt, managing director of the Osoyoos Desert Centre, said in a press release.
“I’ve heard over and over again how important nature is to people, how re-energizing it is, and how mentally and spiritually uplifting it is.”
The attraction includes an interpretive centre, plus 1.5-kilometre raised boardwalk through the desert from which visitors can view unique plants and animals.
The centre will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with admission ranging from $20 per family to $7 for seniors. It’s located at 14580 146th Avenue, about three kilometres north of Osoyoos.