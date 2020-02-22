Charges have been dropped against a man who allegedly assaulted his doctor while in the psychiatric ward at the Penticton Regional Hospital.
B.C. Prosecution Services dropped aggravated assault charges against Gregory Stanley Nield on Feb. 20, “after further information was received by the prosecutor (who) concluded the charge approval standard could no longer be met,” said spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.
Nield was set for retrial on the matter in which he allegedly attacked Dr. Rajeev Sheoran on Dec. 5, 2014, only minutes after the two were left alone in an interview room, leaving Sheoran with a broken jaw and a brain injury. Nield had been involuntarily committed to the psych ward at the time after an attempt at treating migraines with magic mushrooms.
Following his conviction in 2017, Nield was sentenced to 30 months’ probation, conditions of which required him to complete 50 hours of community service and have no contact with Sheoran.
“The charge approval standard could no longer be met,” McLaughlin further explained. “In these circumstances a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action.”
Charges are said to only be approved where “Crown Counsel is satisfied that the evidence gathered by the investigative agency provides a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, that a prosecution is required in the public interest.”
McLaughlin said the Charge Assessment Guideline applies during all stages of prosecution, even in the event such as Nield who was under retrial.
A retrial had been ordered after the appeal court found the trial judge had accepted Sheoran’s expertise, yet he wasn’t qualified as an expert in part because he was testifying as a complainant.
The appeal court also found the trial judge erred in refusing to admit into evidence Nield’s complete 148-page hospital record, which have may have documented a deterioration in Nield’s condition while at PRH.