Dec. 24 is the holiest night of the year for Christians around the world. The holiday will be celebrated a lot differently this year. Here, Rev. Nick Pang of St. Saviour's Anglican Church in Penticton lights an advent candle in preparation for tonight's service, which will. be available on YouTube but not live in person.
