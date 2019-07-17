A suspected arsonist was taken into custody by police Tuesday night in Oliver.
Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said his team was called to a spot fire on Highway 97 near Road 2 around 6:30 p.m.
“Witnesses to this saw this gentleman start this fire in a ditch and then (he) started walking away,” Graham said.
Firefighters called police and kept an eye on the suspect until officers arrived and took the man into custody.
No one was available to comment Wednesday at the Oliver RCMP detachment.
The fire only grew to about one square metre in size, said Graham.
The department was also called out around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a wildfire in the Black Sage Road area.
Graham said it burned trees and grass before being stopped at about three-quarters of a hectare in size. The B.C. Wildfire Service also attended. No property was damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Graham said.
The B.C. Wildfire Service also responded to a small blaze Monday near Oliver in a canyon at the north end of the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
