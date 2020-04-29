Summerland has apparently become a mecca for the region’s dirt bikers.
Council heard this week that upwards of 45 vehicles and trailers were parked Sunday in the Trapper’s Field area, which straddles public and private property at the northern edge of the district.
“Anecdotally, we’ve heard from some of the property owners up there that there are people coming from outside the Summerland area to use the trails, given that they are somewhat open compared to (what) they’re seeing in the Central Okanagan,” said chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad.
He said the district is working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on “aggressive” messaging about using parks and trails in the COVID-19 era.