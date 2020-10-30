After more than a year of planning and consultation, a final decision on the routing of a dedicated lake-to-lake cycling path through Penticton is set for Nov. 17.
City council at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, is slated to receive a staff report that roughly estimates the cost of the eight-kilometre path at $8 million.
But the report makes clear that a decision on routing, including through a contentious downtown section, must come first before final design details and costs can be nailed down.
Staff is recommending council give preliminary approval to the required Official Community Plan amendment, followed two weeks later by a public hearing and final vote.
“From the beginning of the process, staff recognized that the downtown section of the route would be the most sensitive because of the potential impacts to businesses and commercial properties along the street,” development services director Blake Laven wrote in his report to council.
Two downtown options were considered, he explained, with Martin Street being selected over Winnipeg Street in part because it would result in fewer lost parking spots – 90 versus 210 – and make good use of what’s already a one-way road.
It would, however, redo a significant portion of a million-dollar revitalization project undertaken in 2014, run straight through Time Winery’s patio, eliminate parking for other businesses and perhaps change how residents of an 84-unit seniors’ residence get into their homes.
It’s possible some accommodations could be made, Laven noted, but that won’t come until later in the process, as will funding options.
The $8-million price presented by staff contains a 25% contingency because “accuracy of the cost estimate is limited by the lack of detailed information available at this route finding stage,” explained Laven.
Council in September voted unanimously in favour of endorsing the proposed route in principal.
Beginning at Okanagan Lake, the path would follow Martin Street to Scott Avenue. Bikes would be given a separate, two-way track on the west side of the street, eliminating the parking spaces there now. Parking would be retained on the east side of the street.
The second section would see the two-way cycle track switch over onto Fairview Road to Duncan Avenue.
In the third section, riders would jump onto an existing multi-use path north of Duncan Avenue to get onto Atkinson Street, where they would have separated bike lanes all the way to Kinney Avenue.
For the final leg, cyclists would connect to South Main Street, where existing bike lanes would be separated from cars all the way to Skaha Lake.