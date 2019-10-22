A haunted house in Summerland inhabited by over 600 dolls will be a nightmare worth living this weekend.
Summerland Secondary School’s class of 2020 is hosting the haunting at the Harold Simpson Youth Centre with all proceeds going to their dry grad fund.
The haunted house will not only feature creepy and unique dolls, but also a maze which will take the brave-hearted through various themed rooms.
All ages are welcome, with a family friendly hour from 6-7 p.m. for $6 a person.
The dolls will then rise from 7-10 p.m. and it will cost $7 per person to see them.
For those who would rather appreciate the dolls in the light, a viewing on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. will be available for $5 per person.
A promotional video, sneak peeks and updates are available on social media by looking up Nightmare at the Doll House.
