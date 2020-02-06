In addition to a tax receipt, digital subscriptions to the Penticton Herald and other local newspapers now come with a free T-shirt from a Canadian rock band.
The Arkells went public this week with their offer of a free, custom T-shirt for anyone who sends them proof that they’ve purchased a new, one-year subscription.
“Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz,” the Hamilton band wrote on a special website set up for the project.
“Somewhere along the way, we took this for granted. We forgot that we have to pay for this vital service, and that reporting the news isn’t free…. Let’s start by supporting your local paper or a daily publication you really admire. It’s been years in the making. No more running from that paywall.”
The shirts feature a small Arkells logo on the front right, and a typewriter with the phrase “Years in the Making” on the back.
For more information, visit www.arkellsmusic.com.
Digital subscriptions to The Herald cost $186 per year, taxes included. Readers will get a receipt to claim 15% of the subscription cost as a tax credit. The tax break, which only applies to digital subscriptions, was initiated in 2019 by the federal government to support local news outlets.
