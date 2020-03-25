Area residents are being asked to reconsider visiting local landfills.
Last weekend, the lineup at Campbell Mountain Landfill stretched onto Reservoir Road and impeded traffic, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which is more concerned about possible health impacts as a result of COVID-19.
“We understand many people are returning from their winter homes or sitting at home in isolation,” RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich says in a press release.
“But an unnecessary visit to the landfill can place staff and others at risk. Please listen to health professionals and follow self-isolation and physical distancing procedures.”
Residents are therefore encouraged to use their curbside collection carts, and make use of unlimited yard waste pickup scheduled for next week in Penticton. If you do have to go to the landfill, note that only credit or debit cards will be accepted for payment, not cash.
“If landfill attendance and associated risks cannot be mitigated, the RDOS will need to consider increasingly restrictive measures for managing unnecessary exposure, up to and including closing the facilities to non-commercial customers,” the release adds.
The District of Summerland issued a similar release Wednesday asking for people to follow the same measures for its landfill.