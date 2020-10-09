Clarence Louie, the influential chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, has thrown his support behind his local Liberal candidate.
The party on Friday released a statement from Louie in which he sings the praises of Petra Veintimilla, an Oliver town councillor who is running for the Liberals in Boundary-Similkameen.
“I have been impressed by Petra and her commitment to her community, this region, and all its people. She has shown herself to be a thoughtful, hardworking, and dedicated town councillor, someone truly committed to the hard work of relationship building,” Louie said in the statement.
“It's time to engage a new generation of leaders and I am proud to endorse Petra: I have no doubt she will be a passionate and hardworking MLA who will work tirelessly for the best interests of all in this region.”
Veintimilla is looking to hold the riding for the party, following the retirement of incumbent Liberal MLA Linda Larson. The other candidates are Wexit BC’s Arlyn Greig, New Democrat Roly Russell and BC Conservative Darryl Seres.