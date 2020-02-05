The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
9:25 a.m. Indian Rock Road, Naramata. Alarm.
10:20 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. First medical response.
12:22 p.m. Spruce Road, Penticton. Chimney fire.
1:29 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.
2:15 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
Wednesday
2:53 a.m. Enterprise Way, Oliver. Alarm.
6:39 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.