Soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden is making a pit-stop in Penticton as a part of her upcoming cross-country tour.
The multi-platinum, award-winning singer and songwriter will be touching down at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 17 as a part of her Jann Arden Live tour.
Arden’s career skyrocketed in 1993 with the release of her debut album, “Time For Mercy,” which featured her hit single “I Would Die For You.”
Her name in the music industry is said to have solidified the following year with song “Insensitive” from her second album, “Living Under June.”
But she hasn’t stopped there: Arden will soon be releasing a greatest hits album, titled “Hits & Other Gems” on May 1, 2020.
Arden was named the first inductee of 2020 for the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a success alongside 19 top-ten singles, eight JUNO awards and 10 SOCAN awards.
Outside of music, Arden has a successful hit comedy series titled “JANN,” and has written four books, with plans to release her fifth later this year.
Tickets for Arden’s show at the SOEC go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., and are available in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, online at livenation.com or valleyfirsttix.com or by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX.
