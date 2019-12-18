Developers are receiving a “substantial discount” for doing business in Penticton, says a city councillor.
In response to such concerns from elected officials, city staff is getting set to undertake a major review of development cost charges.
DCCs, which are meant to cover the cost of servicing new development with things like roads and water lines, haven’t increased since 2007, yet construction costs for such works have risen about 40% over that same period, according to Blake Laven, the city’s acting director of development services.
“What this means is that development paying into the program is not putting in enough funds to complete all the projects that were envisioned by the program,” Laven told council Tuesday.
According to the work plan he unveiled, staff will begin this month consulting with developers and the public on a preliminary 40% increase to DCCs, followed by a full review in 2021.
(A 40% increase would lift the DCC for a single unit in a 40-unit multi-family project from $4,494 to $6,292, which would work out to an extra $72,000 on the project as a whole.)
Another interim measure recommended by staff was to kill DCC reductions that had been offered to developers to encourage energy efficient construction, which is now mandated by the new B.C. Building Code.
Councillors voted against that recommendation, however, because some felt it would have been unfair to projects that are already in the works.
Before the vote, though, Coun Frank Regehr suggested it was time to scrap the green-building incentive.
“We are already giving a very substantial discount to the developers in these cost items,” said Coun. Frank Regehr.
He noted that even with a 40% increase, the DCCs on a single multi-family unit in Penticton would still be $5,400 to $9,500 less than what’s charged in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Vernon.
“I would think that should be adequate incentive to keep (Penticton) of interest to the developers,” said Regehr.
In contrast, Coun. Julius Bloomfield warned against using neighbouring communities as a measuring stick.
“The (discounts) to the DCCs are not outlined to entice developers to come to Penticton as opposed to another municipality. They’re designed to encourage the development of specific types of construction” like energy efficient buildings and affordable housing, said Bloomfield.
“If the other communities are charging a different amount – a lesser amount or a greater amount than were charging – then so what? The DCCs are based, or will be based after the review, on the cost of providing those services. Not on what another municipality is charging. We’re not playing a game of beat the neighbour here.”
Coun. Jake Kimberley argued comparisons to other communities are helpful because the cost of infrastructure projects is about the same everywhere in the Valley.
“We all pay the same amounts, but we’re giving away dollars that we desperately need to keep our infrastructure together,” said Kimberley.
“Financially, the city’s in good shape, but we cannot give away dollars.”
The 2020 budget tentatively approved by council earlier this month forecasts DCC revenue of $600,000. Vernon, by comparison, is forecasting $1.37 million.
