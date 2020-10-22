No one actually tracks the first date of the winter season on which city crews go out to apply anti-icing brine to local roads, but Oct. 22 is quite likely a new record.
“We’re early. There’s no doubt,” Penticton public works manager Len Robson said Thursday morning, as trucks criss-crossed the city applying sodium-chloride solution to the busiest streets to prevent the snow expected that’s expected Thursday night from sticking to the roads.
According to the city’s snow and ice control policy, those trucks, which are also used to plow the streets, don’t actually have to be ready for service until Nov. 1.
“That date was set because that was usually a safe date,” explained Robson, “and we’re a couple weeks ahead of that.”
Environment Canada is forecasting two to four centimetres of snow Thursday night and Friday morning, before turning to rain as the temperature warms to an expected high of 4 C.
Wet conditions are then expected to give way to sun and unseasonably cold conditions through the early part of next week, with daytime highs hovering around freezing and the temperature forecast to bottom out at – 9 C on Saturday night.
The average high for Friday is 12.5 C, while the record for most snowfall is 0.8 cm, which was set in 1957, according to data kept by Environment Canada.
The agency issued a special statement Thursday in advance of the winter-like weather.
“A low-pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. By Friday afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies,” Environment Canada said in the statement.
“With a somewhat cool air mass already in place, widespread snow is expected from the Chilcotin and 100 Mile area to the Fraser Canyon and eastward to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias.”
Arctic air is expected to make it into the rest of the Southern Interior on Saturday with daytime highs 10 C below seasonal.
Winter officially begins Dec. 21.