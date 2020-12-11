Just days after Air Canada announced it will drop service from Penticton to Vancouver early next year, one of its competitors has unveiled plans to pick it up.
Pacific Coastal Airlines announced Friday it will offer a single round-trip between the two cities, six days a week, effective Jan. 11 – the same day Air Canada is officially abandoning the run as a result of weak passenger numbers.
“Despite the challenging year we have had, Pacific Coastal Airlines remains committed to offering safe, reliable and convenient flight service throughout British Columbia,” vice-resident Johnathan Richardson said in a press release.
“We have been discussing the opportunity of expanding our network in the Okanagan and are pleased to announce that we will be starting service between Vancouver and Penticton in January.”
Passengers will fly on a 19-seat Beech 1900D aircraft, and tickets can be had for as little as $150 before taxes as part of an introductory sale.
“I’m sure I speak for all residents and travellers who rely on scheduled access to air travel, we couldn’t be happier to receive this news,” said Mayor John Vassilaki said in the release.
“Regular flights at our airport are critical to ensuring it stays top-of-mind as an active and viable travelling option to and from our city. The arrival of Pacific Coastal Airlines passenger services will not only help fill the void recently created by the departure of Air Canada, I’m also confident this popular carrier will quickly build a loyal following of travellers who will embrace flights to Vancouver and the convenience they offer.”
Pacific Coastal is privately owned and based in Vancouver. It visits 15 airports in B.C. The company offered a short-lived service from Penticton to Calgary that it scrapped in 2008.
WestJet picked up that route in 2014 and now offers five flights a week between Penticton and Calgary.