Esplanade Park, which has long been home to shifting populations of homeless people, is closed until further notice for wildfire mitigation work, the City of Penticton announced this week.
Phase one of the project will start Tuesday, April 14, in the area of the tennis courts and involve piling debris, wood chipping and some waste removal.
Phase two will start in the fall and expand to other areas of the park, plus include burning of debris piles.
Esplanade Park is sandwiched on a slope between Vancouver Avenue and Marina Way, and overlooks the Okanagan Lake Marina. It has been subject to periodic cleanups by city bylaw officers to remove rubbish left behind by campers and the campers themselves.