While all the planned in-person festivities have been cancelled, it’s still Seniors Week in Penticton and the occasion won’t go unmarked.
Seven community groups have partnered to offer a virtual tea this Friday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m.
“We want to recognize the importance of seniors and older adults in the community,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre and one of the event’s organizers.
“The virtual tea is an opportunity to celebrate and support all seniors. There will be some brief presentations and activities all focused on mental health and well-being.”
The online event will be run via videoconference. Participants are invited to make their favourite cup of coffee or tea and join in the virtual gathering. Presenters include Judi Wallace, a laughter yoga instructor, who lives in the Okanagan.
To register, email pentictonvirtualtea@gmail.com with your name and email address. You will then receive a link to view the event live on Friday.