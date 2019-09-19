Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk says she still stands behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “inclusive policies” in the wake of photos and a video showing him in brownface and blackface.
“The Liberal Party of Canada … remains meaningfully committed to inclusion, and diversity,” Densiuk, who’s running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, said in a statement Thursday.
“I continue to be proud of our inclusive policies, culture and commitment to representing Canada in all of our diversity. There is no question that we are dedicated to continuing to be the party that champions equality.”
Richard Cannings, the New Democrat incumbent, doesn’t see it that way.
He described the images as part of a pattern of hurtful and disappointing behaviour on the prime minister’s part.
“I think Canadians are disappointed to see this,” said Cannings. “It just raises questions again about who Mr. Trudeau is, really, and it plays into the disappointment we’ve heard from Canadians around the big Liberal promises.
“Are the Liberals and their policies really what you to think?”
Conservative candidate Helena Konanz was unavailable Thursday for comment.
