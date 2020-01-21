Summerland’s elected officials have settled on a tentative 4% tax increase for 2020.
The hike, which would pull in an extra $348,000 for the district and was proposed during budget deliberations last week, would cost the owner of an average $597,000 home an extra $77.
Of the 4% total increase, 3.1% has been earmarked for higher operating costs and 0.9% for long-term infrastructure investment.
“Summerland council feels that the proposed property tax increase meets our obligations to the residents of Summerland,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
“The budget maintains or improves current service levels; it allows for initiatives and projects that will improve the livability and resiliency of our community; and we continue to plan for infrastructure investments by setting aside a percentage of the property tax.”
Also included are three new staff positions: meter technician, IT support technician and a part-time human resources assistant. However, the cost of the new jobs would be offset by a recent reorganization that resulted in the elimination of one management position and operational efficiencies.
“As our organization looks to support delivering council’s priorities, we will need to invest wisely and efficiently as we deliver high-quality service and respond to the community’s needs,” chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said in the release.
“Our limited tax base presents us with some challenges. However, recognizing these limitations has been at the forefront of the budgeting process – seeking to deliver the high quality service that our residents and businesses expect, while looking to the future to sustain our infrastructure and community assets.”
The district is now seeking feedback from the public on its proposed 2020 budget, which will be the focus of an open house Wednesday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
