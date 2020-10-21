A person who attended a campaign event held by Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate Renee Merrifield subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
On Oct. 14, there was a "small gathering" of people who wanted to know more about Merrifield, her campaign manager, Rob Murphy said in a statement issued to the media on Wednesday.
"The meeting took place seven days ago and followed Public Health orders and protocols," said Murphy, who also works in Dan Albas's constituency office in Summerland.
The gathering was held outdoors, involved less than 20 people, and masks and hand sanitizers were provided. Everyone who attended maintained physical distance from one another, Murphy said.
"It came to our attention that one of the attendees subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," he said.
"When that information was shared with the campaign, immediate steps were taken to determine potential exposure, and all attendees were contacted," Murphy said.
To date, no one else who attended the meeting, including Merrifield, has tested positive for COVID-19 or shown any symptoms, Murphy said.
Interior Health has not listed the event on its webpage that lists public exposures of COVID-19.
"When I called Interior Health to see what I should do, they confirmed that I was not exposed and that I had no need to quarantine," Merrifield said.
"I have not been exposed as I was further than six feet away, outdoors, and following all protocol."