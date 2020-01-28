After years of delaying trials and firing lawyers, a South Okanagan criminal has been sentenced to time served for two separate attacks at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
Afshin Maleki Ighani, 48, was sentenced early Tuesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assaulting a peace officer.
Court heard Ighani’s lawyer had drafted a joint submission with Crown counsel shortly before Ighani fired him. Ighani, who then chose to self-represent himself, agreed to the joint submission which suggested 21-months’ imprisonment.
He was sentenced to time-served, but was ordered to provide a DNA sample.
He has also been banned from owning weapons for life.
Moments after hearing his sentence, Ighani began arguing Crown counsel had provided “false information” about the circumstances of his case.
“I believe it was … deliberate, false information,” Ighani, who appeared by video, argued. “I don’t know why (Crown) would take that position.”
However, Justice Elizbaeth McDonald told Ighani if he had any qualms with Crown counsel’s evidence, he had time prior to sentencing to object to it.
“You have been sentenced now, and this is not the time in which we can go back and consider what it is you potentially disagreed with or didn’t like about the joint submissions,” McDonald answered.
Court heard on Sept. 9, 2017, Ighani, an inmate at the OCC at the time, approached David James McHale, then 70-years-old and serving time after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual interference in Kelowna in April 2017, and began arguing with him.
Ighani then produced a “flat, metal blade-like object” he had made during the attack. McHale suffered lacerations to his shoulder from the attack.
Another inmate who had been talking to McHale before the attack intervened, suffering lacerations to his hand.
On March 14, 2018, court heard Ighani attacked a correctional officer after she escorted him back to his prison cell. As she was closing the door, he escaped, and when a struggle ensued, Ighani grabbed the officer by the throat.
Ighani was serving time while awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping a couple at gunpoint after they agreed to give him a ride to the Lower Mainland.
He was acquitted of all charges earlier this month after a judge found “numerous frailties” in testimonies from the victims, one of which later fled the country and the other who claimed to have no recollection of the day.
